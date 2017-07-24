New Mexico Survey Highlights Surprise Medical Billing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health insurance regulators say nearly one-third of medical patients have received large surprise bills over the past two years for services that were outside an individual's insurance provider network.

Preliminary results of a statewide survey by the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance on surprise billing show that 31 percent of respondents were charged for medical care that they thought was in-network at more expensive out-of-network rates.

State Insurance Superintendent John Franchini says the federally sponsored poll highlights the need for consumer-protection reforms modeled after legislation in other states.

His agency will gather comments from consumer groups, medical providers and the insurance industry at a stakeholder meeting Thursday. A failed bill this year would have helped resolve charges for out-of-network medical care provided without a patient's consent.