New Mexico Utility Continues Plan To Stop Burning Coal

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's largest utility said the Trump administration's move to repeal federal energy regulations won't derail its plan to stop burning coal for electricity production.

The Public Service Co. of New Mexico is still planning to wean off coal by 2031, and it will continue with its efforts to comply with the Clean Power Plan, The Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The Environmental Protection Agency announced on Monday that it intends to dismantle the Obama-era policy that added regulations on coal and natural gas power plants.

Under the plan, the utility had agreed to shut down two out of four coal-burning units at a power plant in northwestern New Mexico and to install pollution controls on existing units by the end this year. It planned to completely close the coal-burning facility by 2022.

The company uses coal for 60 percent of its energy generation, and it planned to drop coal reliance by at least 12 percent by 2025.

Company spokesman Ray Sandoval said the utility doesn't anticipate any changes to these plans, but he noted it's still waiting for approval to retire the coal assets from the state Public Regulation Commission.

"The actions we have planned represent the most cost-effective ways to serve our customers with reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible energy," Sandoval said.