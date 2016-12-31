New Year's Eve Rides In Las Cruces Area With Uber Credit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Today, District Attorney Mark D’Antonio and Uber are encouraging Las Cruces residents to plan ahead before celebrating the end of 2016.

As part of an ongoing partnership, Uber will offer new users a $15 credit which is enough to cover the majority of rides requested in the Las Cruces area.

D’Antonio said, “As prosecutors, we see firsthand the harm driving drunk can cause. That’s why it’s important for us to be proactive and promote safe alternatives like designated drivers and Uber.”

Additionally, Uber will donate $5 to the Shattered Lives campaign for every new user who signs up and takes their first ride using the promo code NYECRUCES17.

Uber spokesperson Maui Orozco added, “If you choose to make alcohol a part of your New Year's Eve celebration, the most important thing to remember is that no excuse is a good excuse to drink and drive. There are so many transportation options available, like Uber, to help keep this holiday safe for everyone.”

For more information about the Shattered Lives program, go to www.DonaAnaCountyDA.com or contact Antonia Hernandez at 575-647-2154.



Information from 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office