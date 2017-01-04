Newly Elected Officials Plan Community Meetings

The delegation of newly elected state and county officials for northern Doña Ana County have scheduled two community meetings to learn about community needs.

Meetings are scheduled at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Doña Ana County Community Resource Center, 5745 Ledesma Drive in DoñaAna, and Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Village of Hatch Community Center, 837 Highway 187 (West Hall Street) in Hatch.

District 5 Doña Ana County Commissioner John L. Vasquez will be joined by New Mexico State Sen. Jeff Steinborn and State Representatives Rudy Martinez and Nathan Small.

Also on hand will be county staff from the Animal Control/Codes Enforcement division, Engineering/Roads Department, Community and Constituent Services Office, Flood Commission and the Sheriff’s Department.

District 5 encompasses a portion of northwestern Las Cruces and extends north to the Sierra County line, taking in all or part of the communities of Doña Ana, Radium Springs, Leasburg, Hatch, Salem and Garfield.

Doña Ana County will ensure effective communication with individuals with disabilities and will, upon request, provide auxiliary communication aids and services to afford those individuals equal opportunity for participation in Doña Ana County sponsored meetings, events or activities. Any request should be made to the Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator, in writing, or by phone, at least two business days prior to the event at which accommodation is needed. Questions regarding examples of reasonable accommodations can be directed to the county’s ADA coordinator at (575) 525-5884 (voice) or(575) 525-2951 (TTY), 845 N. Motel Blvd. Las Cruces, NM 88007.

Spanish language interpretation services also are available upon request for participation in Doña Ana County sponsored meetings, events or activities. To arrange for translation services, contact the Community & Constituent Services Office at (575) 525-6163 at least 48 hours prior to the event.