The newly-formed Ladybugs to perform Beatles tribute at Boba Café

The Beatles are coming to town—through a new “fab four” band called the Ladybugs. The new group is formed by four young Las Cruces musicians, all of whom graduated from Las Cruces High School some years ago and have pursued musical careers. The shows will include their own arrangements of 19 Beatles tunes, with a variety of instruments.

“I wanted to put together a show that would be fun and resonate with audiences of all ages,” said singer Taylor Rey, who plans performances at the Boba Café. She and Amalia Zeitlin joined Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin – yes, that’s Amalia’s mother – in the KRWG studios to talk about the show and preview one of their arrangements, “Eight Days a Week.”

“Even though we didn’t grow up with the Beatles in the same way our parents’ generation did,” said Amalia Zeitlin, “we grew up raised by our parents, so it still definitely was a big part of our childhoods.” Rey, who is also the current reigning Miss New Mexico, and Zeitlin, will be joined by fellow Ladybugs Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim and Mark Klett. Performances at the Boba Café take place this Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. (dinner show) and 8 p.m. (cocktail show), with two additional performances on Saturday, April 21 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A conversation with, and a Beatles song sung by, Taylor Rey and Amalia Zeitlin

