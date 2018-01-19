NM Lawmakers Consider Switch To Redistricting Committee

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are considering a proposal to cede their direct authority over redrawing legislative districts and create an independent redistricting commission.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have proposed a constitutional amendment to create a redistricting commission in time to redraw congressional and state legislative districts following the 2020 U.S. Census. Approval by the Legislature would send the proposal to voters in November general elections.

Republican co-sponsor Sen. Mark Moores says the current redistricting system discourages competitive elections and fosters political apathy as incumbents lawmakers cling to territorial advantages.

Redistricting in New Mexico begins with lawmakers touring the state to gather public comments and hiring consultants to devise district boundaries. In the last two efforts, final boundaries were decided by judges amid standoffs between Democrat-led Legislatures and Republican governors.