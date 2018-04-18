NM Motor Vehicle Division Out Of New Vehicle Registration Stickers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division has run out of the special paper required to print new vehicle registration stickers.

Agency spokesman Ben Cloutier confirmed Tuesday that the division ran out April 9 as the contract for the paper provider expired. The contract has since been renewed and registration stickers for all affected customers are expected to be mailed by the end of the month.

Cloutier says the agency apologizes for any inconvenience and that temporary registrations printed for customers will serve as validation until they receive their stickers in the mail.

The Motor Vehicle Division has notified law enforcement about the situation in the event a driver is stopped for not having a current sticker.

It's unclear how many motorists were affected by the paper shortage.