NM Pueblos Affirm Support For National Monuments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Native American leaders are reaffirming their support for two national monuments in the state that were among those reviewed last year by the Trump administration.

The All Pueblo Council of Governors passed a resolution Tuesday in support of the Rio Grande del Norte and Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks monuments.

Federal officials announced in December that the boundaries of the monuments would remain intact, and that modifications would be made to protect the long-standing culture of grazing and to ensure hunters and anglers don't lose access.

The council says it would be opposed to any changes as the monuments have protected significant cultural sites and have increased visitation.

The council also voiced opposition to a decision to shrink the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. That case has spurred lawsuits.