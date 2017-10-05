NMSU To Allow Some Tickets To Be Paid With Peanut Butter

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is allowing motorists to take a bite out of certain parking tickets by paying with peanut butter.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the school recently announced motorists who have received a "no current permit" parking citation can pay it with at least 80 ounces of peanut butter from Oct. 23 to 27.

All peanut butter donations will be sent to the Aggie Cupboard.

The offer is limited to the first 100 customers.

Officials say appealing the citation forfeits the right to pay with peanut butter.

Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News.