NMSU announces schedule for chancellor candidate visits

New Mexico State University, and the greater Las Cruces community, will host the five finalists for NMSU’s next chancellor in the coming weeks. Each candidate will visit the area separately, meet with community stakeholders and tour campus between April 22 and May 5.

“This is a great opportunity for our faculty, staff, students and community stakeholders to meet and interact with the candidates and to get a feel for who they are,” said NMSU Regent Chair Debra Hicks. “It’s also an opportunity for us to showcase our university and our community.”

During the visits, individual sessions are scheduled with members of the community, as well as deans, community college presidents, faculty, staff, students, university researchers, representatives from Cooperative Extension Service, Arrowhead Center, campus executive leaders, University Athletics, and representatives from the NMSU Foundation, Alumni Associations and Aggie Athletic Club boards. The final morning of each visit will include a formal interview with the NMSU Board of Regents.

John D. Floros will visit April 22-24 and will hold a public forum on April 23.

Robert J. Marley will visit April 25-27 and will hold a public forum on April 26.

Brian J. R. Stevenson will visit April 29-May 1 and will hold a public forum on April 30.

Dan Arivizu will visit May 1-3 and will hold a public forum May 2.

Barbara Damron will visit May 3-5 and will hold a public forum May 4.

Each candidate’s public forum will take place from 3:15-4 p.m. at NMSU’s Corbett Center Auditorium or East Ballroom. Faculty, staff, students, media and the community are invited to each. This, and other sessions, will be available via webcast at http://panopto.nmsu.edu/chancellorsearch/.

A full agenda for each candidate’s visit is available at https://chancellorsearch.nmsu.edu/. Community feedback for each candidate’s visit is encouraged and can be sent via the same website once the campus visits begin.

Infomation from NMSU