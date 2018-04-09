NMSU announces settlement with Paul Weir

New Mexico State University and former basketball coach Paul Weir have reached a financial settlement related to Weir’s departure from NMSU in April 2017 to coach at the University of New Mexico. Under a stipulated settlement agreement, both parties have agreed that Weir will pay NMSU $450,000 over the next seven years, with a first payment due May 1.

“We’re delighted that we were able to reach an agreement with Coach Weir,” said NMSU Chancellor Garrey Carruthers. “We know him to be a fine coach, a fine gentleman and we congratulate him on a successful first season as head basketball coach for UNM.”

Weir spent nine seasons as an assistant coach with the Aggies. He was hired as NMSU’s 25th men’s head basketball coach in April 2016. As head coach, he led the Aggies to a WAC championship and trip to the NCAA Tournament. He left the following year to become head coach at the University of New Mexico.

Information from NMSU