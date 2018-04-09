NMSU Board of Regents Selects 5 Finalists for Chancellor

New Mexico State University's Board of Regents announced its top five finalists for the university’s next chancellor.

They are Dr. Dan Arvizu, director of the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, New Mexico Higher Education Department Secretary Dr. Barbara Damron, Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture Dean Dr. John Floros, Missouri University of Science and Technology Provost Dr. Robert Marley and Dr. Brian Stevenson, former president and vice chancellor of Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada.

The board is in the process of finding a replacement for Chancellor Dr. Garrey Carruthers, whose contract period ends on July 1. Regents met in closed session to make five selections from a pool of candidates recommended by a board-approved search committee.

Interviews with the finalists are scheduled to begin April 23rd and last through May 5th. The Board of Regents is expected to name a new chancellor during its meeting on May 11th.