NMSU Board of Regents Selects Five Finalists for Chancellor

New Mexico State University's Board of Regents announced its top five finalists for the university’s next chancellor late this morning.

They are Dr. Dan Arvizu, Director of the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, New Mexico Higher Education Department Secretary Dr. Barbara Damron, Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture Dean Dr. John Floros, Missouri University of Science and Technology Provost Dr. Robert Marley and Dr. Brian Stevenson, former president of Lakehead University in Ontario, Canada.

Interviews with the finalists are scheduled to run April 23rd through May 5th, with the Regents expected to name a new chancellor during its meeting May 11th.