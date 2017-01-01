NMSU Career Services To Host Career Fair In Las Cruces

New Mexico State University students, alumni and the general public will have a chance to connect with more than 75 potential employers.

NMSU’s Career Services will host the 12th annual Career Connections Fair Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, and co-sponsor the event with the College of Engineering Feb. 1.

“This event begins the spring campus recruiting season by bringing employers and candidates together,” said Roseanne Bensley, associate director for NMSU Career Services and Career Connections event coordinator.

Career Connections provides opportunities for students to connect with potential employers and discover career information ranging from internships and co-ops, to summer or permanent full-time positions. This event is open to NMSU students, alumni and the general public.

With hundreds of candidates and more than 75 employers projected to attend this year, Career Connections allows candidates and employers to communicate on a personal, face-to-face basis.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the focus of the event will be on majors in the colleges of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Arts and Sciences, Business, Education (non-teaching) and Health and Social Services. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the focus will be on majors in computer science, engineering, life/physical sciences, mathematics and technology, but other majors are encouraged to attend. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Corbett Center Ballrooms on the NMSU campus.

Though each day focuses on specific career fields, employers and candidates are encouraged to attend both days to maximize their networking opportunities. Candidates are also advised to bring their resume and dress appropriately.

Employers who would like to attend may register online in AggieCAREER Manager at careerservices.nmsu.edu. Candidates do not have to pre-register. For more information, call 575-646-1631 or email rbensley@nmsu.edu.

Information from NMSU