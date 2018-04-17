NMSU College of Business to honor alumni, Carruthers at annual Hall of Fame banquet

New Mexico State University’s College of Business will celebrate the contributions of alumni and industry during its annual Hall of Fame banquet beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, April 27, at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

Scott Williams, class of ’75, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will also recognize NMSU Chancellor Garrey Carruthers, class of ’64 and ’65, and his wife, Kathy, with the Traders Award and the Independent Insurance Agents of New Mexico with the Corporate Traders Award.

Established in 1997 by the College of Business, the Hall of Fame honors outstanding alumni who have distinguished themselves in their careers and supporters who have made an impact with their commitment to the college and NMSU. Through the Hall of Fame, the college seeks to create visibility for its alumni and develop a strong relationship with the business community.

“The Hall of Fame is always a great event,” said College of Business Dean James Hoffman. “What makes it so special is every year, the people we honor have been very generous with their time, mentorship and support – each has made an impact on our college and our students. It is also always an excellent opportunity to catch up with old friends and supporters of the college. I look forward to seeing everyone at this year’s event.”

This year’s Hall of Fame inductee, Williams, graduated from NMSU with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance. During his college years and after graduating, Williams began learning the oil and gas industry from the ground up, working in the oil and gas fields of eastern New Mexico and West Texas. Today, he is the executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Caiman Energy, a midstream energy company headquartered in Dallas.

Through the years, he has held numerous operational, commercial and executive positions with Diamond Shamrock/Maxus Energy, Highland Energy Company, Crosstex Energy Services and TPF Gas Services and has worked in both domestic and international venues, including Asia, Europe and South America.

Williams has volunteered at NMSU, serving on the College of Business Advisory Council from 2006-2009, and the NMSU Foundation Board from 2001-2013. He is also a guest speaker to business classes and student organizations.

Scott and his wife, Leslie, established the Scott and Leslie Williams Bridge Endowed Scholarship in the College of Business in 2009 for freshmen students’ first semester coming out of high school. The bridge scholarship provides support until freshmen are able to receive the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship their second semester.

In 2017, the Williams couple established the Scott and Leslie Williams Finish Line Endowed Scholarship in the College of Business, providing support for seniors who are within one or two semesters of graduation and earning their bachelor’s degree.

Carruthers is the epitome of the Traders Award, which was created in 2006 to honor individuals who have given exceptional service to NMSU and the College of Business, serving as a faculty member, dean and now the university system’s chancellor.

An Aggie through and through, Carruthers earned his bachelor’s degree in agriculture and a master’s in agricultural economics from NMSU. After earning his doctorate at Iowa State University, he joined NMSU’s Department of Agricultural Economics and Agricultural Business as a faculty member.

After an illustrious career in politics and business, including being a White House Fellow assigned to the Secretary of Agriculture, the assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Interior, New Mexico governor, and founder and chief executive officer of Cimarron Health Plan, Carruthers returned to Las Cruces in 2003 and became the dean of the College of Business.

For the next 10 years, Carruthers also served as vice president of economic development and director of the Pete V. Domenici Institute. In 2013, Carruthers became the 27th president of NMSU.

During his time at NMSU, the Carruthers couple established the Garrey E. and Katherine T. Carruthers Chair in Economic Development in 2004 with a $500,000 gift that received matching state funds of $1 million. The chair contributes to NMSU’s focus on economic and community development and helps recruit and retain faculty.

The Corporate Traders Award evolved from the Traders Award in 2009. It recognizes outstanding contributions by corporations to the College of Business’ mission.

The Independent Insurance Agents of New Mexico, chartered in 1934, is one of the oldest trade associations in the state. Approximately 175 insurance agencies, branches and subsidiaries operated by more than 2,000 agents, brokers and their employees make this organization the largest trade association in New Mexico.

IIANM donated $50,000 for program support and to establish the New Mexico Mutual Casualty Company/IIANM Endowed Scholarship for the College of Business’ Finance Department’s insurance studies program.

The organization also provides complimentary registration for NMSU students to attend its annual convention. In 2017, 10 students attended this event in Albuquerque.

In addition, many members and associates of IIANM have hired a number of NMSU students as interns and in career positions. Agencies use the insurance studies program as a means to support personnel needs around the state.

Tickets, $100 per person, are available for the banquet until April 23. Anyone interested in sponsoring a table or purchasing a ticket may contact Anthony Casaus at acasaus@nmsu.edu or 575-646-5817.

Information from NMSU