NMSU dance students to showcase talents in ‘Thresholds,’ host high school students

The New Mexico State University Department of Kinesiology and Dance will host two events this month that will showcase the talents of its dance students and provide information about the dance program.

NMSU dance seniors will host their culminating choreographic event “Thresholds” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 and 20, and at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21, at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts, 1000 E. University Ave. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors, and $5 for children under 12. For more information or for tickets, call 575-646-4067.

NMSU dance program director Ann Gavit said that for the performance, dance seniors choose the dancers, set up rehearsals, choreograph and take care of the show’s production.

“Each choreographer goes through three showings in front of the dance faculty and work is critiqued and choreographers are expected to incorporate the feedback from each showing,” Gavit said. “The seniors have been working on their pieces since the beginning of the fall semester.”

The dance program will also host its High School Dance Day from 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Rentfrow Hall, 3165 Williams Ave. Area high school students will have the opportunity to participate in dance classes ranging from ballet, ballroom, classical Spanish, flamenco, hip-hop, jazz, Latin, modern, swing and tap. Each company or team participating in High School Day may also provide one or two short pieces of choreography to present at lunch, and high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to become a dance major or minor.

High school students may pre-register for High School Dance Day for $30 a student, or $25 a student for groups of 10 or more, by Jan. 17. Registrations will also be available at the door the day of for $35 a student. Teachers accompanying students will be admitted free. A ticket to the 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 performance of “Thresholds” is included with the registration fee.

Registration forms for High School Dance Day are available at https://kind.nmsu.edu/dance-main/hsday and may be mailed with payment to NMSU Dance Program, MSC 3M P.O. Box 30001, Las Cruces, N.M., 88003. For more information, call 575-646-2070or email nmsu_dance@nmsu.edu.

