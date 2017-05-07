NMSU exhibit highlights J. Paul Taylor’s private collection

Textile traditions from around the world will be on display at New Mexico State University when the University Museum hosts an exhibit of rare fabrics, weaving and embroidered cloth from the private collection of J. Paul Taylor. The opening reception for the show titled “Travel The World Through Textiles – A J. Paul Taylor Collection” will be from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at the museum in NMSU’s Kent Hall at the corner of Solano and University.

At 96-years-old, Taylor, a well-known educator, legislator and community leader, has spent a lifetime collecting Spanish Colonial, Mexican and New Mexican art and artifacts as well as antiques and collectables that range from ancient metates to vintage toys, rugs, furniture, pottery and textiles from multiple cultures and several geographic regions.

Alyssa Davis, NMSU anthropology graduate student in the College of Arts and Sciences and curator of this exhibition, worked closely with Taylor to select works for the show.

“Mr. Taylor specifically recommended several of the pieces,” said Anna Strankman, Curator of Collections and Exhibits at the University Museum. “He particularly wants the public to have the opportunity to see a quilt created by his mother.”

The exhibition received funding through a grant award from NMSU’s Southwest Border Cultures Institute. The exhibition will run through December. Other events and speakers in conjunction with the exhibit will be scheduled during the fall semester. The University Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

For more information about this and other free, community-wide events, visit http://univmuseum.nmsu.edu/.

Information from NMSU