NMSU government professors host series to discuss challenges facing democracy

New Mexico State University’s Department of Government is hosting a colloquium series titled “Democracy in Question?” to reflect on the local, national and global implications of recent major political events such as the Brexit vote and the 2016 U.S. elections that are impacting democracy.

“Each presentation will introduce main ideas and arguments regarding key issues, such as the meanings of democracy in different historical and national contexts,” said Neil Harvey, NMSU government professor and department head in the College of Arts and Sciences. “We will also discuss the role of critical thinking in the study of politics, current challenges facing democratic institutions and citizen participation, and possible scenarios for the coming months and years.”

The series begins on Tuesday, Feb. 7 with a presentation by Sabine Hirschauer, NMSU assistant professor in government. The title of her lecture is “Populism and Elections in Europe in 2017.” Her Presentation will focus on upcoming elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany in 2017 as well as Russia in 2018, with reflection on implications for democracy and the European Union. Hirshchauer’s research interests include security studies, human security, migration, identity and gender.

All lectures will be presented from 4-5 p.m. in Breland Hall, Room 179. They are free and open to the public.

On Feb. 14, Gil Arturo Ferrer Vicario, professor with the Autonomous University of Guerrero and Emiliano Díaz Carnero of the Universidad Iberoamericana, both in Mexico will give a presentation titled “Indigenous Peoples and Participatory Democracy: Lessons from Community Policing and Territorial Disputes in Guerrero, Mexico.” This presentation will be delivered in Spanish with English interpretation provided.

On March 14, Harvey will present “Border Security and Immigration Policy: A Human Rights Approach.” Harvey teaches Mexican Politics, Comparative Politics, Resistance Movements in World Politics, Contemporary Political Thought, Comparative World Political Ideologies and an Honors course “Citizen and the State: Great Political Issues”. Since 2008, he has also taught a service learning class concerning social justice on the U.S./Mexico border.

On April 4, Christa Slaton and Greg Butler, both NMSU professor of government, will present “Democracy in America: Myths, Realities and Possibilities.” Slaton’s research has focused on advancing democratic governance to create more transparency and trust in government. Butler’s research has focused on the history of American political thought and culture.

On May 2, Neal Rosendorf, NMSU associate professor in government and Yosef Lapid, NMSU Regents Professor emeritus in government, will present “Rethinking Global Politics and U.S. Foreign Relations.” Rosendorf’s research interests include modern U.S. foreign relations and international relations history and policy, public diplomacy, national reputation management, international public relations and “soft power.” Lapid’s research interests include theories of international relations, identity borders and security studies in the Middle East.

