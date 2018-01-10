NMSU, Institute of American Indian Art host agriculture conference in Santa Fe

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Pueblo Beginning Farmer Rancher two-day agricultural conference will be held Thursday and Friday, Feb. 8-9, at the Institute of American Indian Art campus in Santa Fe, 83 Avan Nu Po Road.

New Mexico State University’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences is co-hosting the event with IAIA’s Land Grant programs.

“The conference will provide agricultural information for farmers and ranchers to successfully run their operation,” said Tory Hougland, NMSU Extension associate with the Rural Agricultural Improvement and Public Affairs Project. “It is open to all producers, not just NMPBFR participants.”

A variety of topics will be presented by NMSU Cooperative Extension Service specialists, including chile production, small field vegetable production, bull selection, horse care, cattle diseases and vaccinations, tractor safety and hoop house crop production.

U.S. Department of Agriculture agencies will be on hand both days to provide program information to producers. USDA Farm Services Agency loan specialists will also be available for those seeking loans.

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will provide census information for producers.

Registration fee is $35 for one day, or $60 for both days. NMPBFR participants are eligible for a scholarship to cover the registration costs.

Deadline for registration is Friday, Jan. 26. Contact Hougland or Joseph Garcia at 505-852-0480 to register.

Information from NMSU