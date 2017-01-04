NMSU Officer Cleared in November Shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Today, District Attorney Mark D’Antonio announced that the Nov. 14, 2016 shooting by a New Mexico State University police officer was justified.

According to investigators, Officer Jarrod Colliver with the NMSU Police Department was responding to 911 calls regarding a man carrying gun at an apartment complex on campus.

The officer said Karsten Cuthair, 28, was making threats while wielding a gun.

Despite the officer’s commands, the defendant refused to put down the weapon. According to investigators, the officer fired multiple shots and struck the defendant once in the leg.

D’Antonio said, “After reviewing this case, we have concluded that the shooting of Karsten Cuthair by Officer Jarrod Colliver of the NMSU Police Department was justified.”

D’Antonio cleared the officer after meeting with the Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force on Dec. 15, 2016.

The task force is a multi-agency unit that includes members of New Mexico State Police, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department, Las Cruces Police Department, New Mexico State University Police and the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Charges against the defendant are still pending.

Information from 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office