NMSU physics summer camp for Las Cruces 9-12th graders

New Mexico State University’s Society of Physics Students is organizing its annual summer camp to run from July 10-14.

“Camps like NMSU's physics summer camp give students a chance to explore specific fields at the college level,” said Tegan Fuqua, NMSU physics graduate student who is organizing the camp. “This not only exposes students to a subject to let them decide if they want to pursue it, but also lets them experience what studying at the college level will be like.”

The group has not yet determined specific topics, but workshops will cover the fundamentals of mechanics, electricity and magnetism, the properties of light and how it interacts with matter, and relativity and quantum mechanics.

The camp is open to students from ages 13-17 or grades 9-12 and will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day with a free lunch at Taos Restaurant at Corbett Center included. The summer camp itself is free, however, students must provide their own transportation to and from campus.

The deadline to register for NMSU’s physics summer camp is June 30. Applications are available online at http://nmsu.life/17. If a student needs parental accompaniment due to a disability, parents should contact Trudy Luken, Director of Student Accessibility Services at 575-646-6840 or sas@nmsu.edu.

Information from NMSU