NMSU’s Chile Pepper Institute to hold annual Las Cruces plant sale

New Mexico State University’s Chile Pepper Institute will be holding its annual plant sale March 26-29. The sale will be held at the Fabian Garcia Science Center, 113 W. University Ave., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. while plants last.

Plants are $4 each with a wide variety of plants available. Customers may purchase a variety of chile plants, including the mild NuMex Heritage 6-4 that contains six times more flavor than the standard green chile and the hot NuMex Heritage Big Jim with five times the flavor. Also, poblano, orange habanero, jalapeños and sweet snacking peppers are available, along with various tomato, eggplant, squash and herb plants.

Adan Delval, program specialist for the Chile Pepper Institute, said this annual plant sale supports the students involved in the institute.

“It’s important for the university and the community to support these types of sales because it enhances the institute. All funds from the Chile Pepper Institute sale benefits to the endowed chair, scholarships and student employees,” Delval said.

For more information on the plant sale, contact the Chile Pepper Institute at 575-646-3028 or cpi@nmsu.edu.

Information frmo NMSU