NMSU’s Chile Pepper Institute to host 25th Anniversary Dinner

The Chile Pepper Institute will be holding a 25th Anniversary Dinner, Monday, Feb. 6, to celebrate 25 years at New Mexico State University. The proceeds from the event will go to the Endowed Chair for Chile Pepper Research in an effort to continue and enrich further chile pepper research. The Chile Pepper Institute started the endowed chair in 2009 and is nearing their goal.

The dinner will be a first for the New Mexico Chile Conference, which has happened annually since 1981.

“This is the first time we’ve done something like this and it’s a way to say to the community, ‘Thank you,’” said Paul Bosland, director of the Chile Pepper Institute.

The dinner will feature chile related foods and have as a special guest Vic Clinco, known as the “Hot Sauce Boss.” Clinco is the owner of the largest privately owned hot sauce collection in the world. Clinco will be giving a presentation at the dinner, which will be held from 6:30-9 p.m.A Bloody Mary bar that will feature hot sauce tastings is also planned. There will also be door prizes and special gifts at the conclusion of the dinner featuring chile pepper products.

Attendees of the event will also be able to receive a limited edition collector’s bottle of “Holy Jolokia” pepper sauce developed by Sue and John Hard commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Chile Pepper Institute.

The dinner event will take place at Hotel Encanto. The event is open to the public with tickets available for $60 per individual.

To purchase tickets, visit the Chile Pepper Institute’s webpage at: https://cpi.nmsu.edu/ or call 575-646-3028.

Information from NMSU