NMSU students apply for Fullbright fellowships

One New Mexico State University Honors College students will be heading to Spain under a Fullbright grant. A second student has been chosen as an alternate and a third was selected as a semi-finalist.

Established in 1946, the Fullbright Scholar Program is designed to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

Sara Bonk, an education major; Anthony Colin, an environmental science major; and Sicilee Macklin, a chemical engineering major, worked under Associate Dean of the Honors College Tim Ketelaar to craft a proposal ultimately impressing the Fullbright review panels.

Bonk will be headed to Spain under an English teaching assistant grant. Bonk has previously volunteered as an English teacher twice while studying abroad in Spain. Bonk said she wants to see how English is taught as a foreign language and how different grades retain the new language and incorporate that experience into her teaching style.

“My suggestion for those who are interested in applying for a Fullbright fellowship is to find the country or area you are interested in and look at your options. Also, attending a Fullbright meeting that the Honors college hosts are helpful because you talk with successful applicants and the advisers,” Bonk said. “I also highly encourage fellow College of Education majors to apply. Many countries are looking for education majors.”

Macklin was chosen as a semi-finalist to attend Seoul National University in South Korea. Macklin’s application was competitive enough to be approved by the United States’ selection panel and forwarded to South Korea.

“The South Korea Fulbright is very competitive, and ultimately she was not one of only a dozen Fulbrights awarded each year for South Korea. She put together an amazing and very strong proposal, but there is very tough competition for the South Korea Fulbright,” Ketelaar said.

If chosen, Macklin would have worked on a project focusing on the pseudocereal buckwheat, a gluten-free and nutritious whole plant food that could provide a means to fortify existing food products. Macklin also would have worked under a professor of the university in South Korea to complete her master’s degree in nutrition.

“The Honors College played a major role in my Fulbright experience. I applied for the Honors College Scholarship that took me to South Korea for one-month last summer to perform organic chemistry research. The application process is designed to resemble a ‘mini’ Fulbright in that many of the same components are required,” Macklin said. “This process prepared me immensely for an application into the Fulbright program and I am indebted to the Honors College, particularly Dean Miriam Chaiken and Associate Dean Tim Ketelaar, for assisting me throughout the development of my application.”

Colin, who has been chosen as an alternate, will be studying at Wageningen University in the Netherlands on a Fullbright Scholarship if one or more other individuals turn down the offer. Wageningen University is considered the world’s best university for sustainable tropical agriculture. Colin has been working on saltcedar research and is also conducting independent research on pest control in onions.

A Fullbright information workshop will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, in the Conroy Honors College. A presentation will be given by the National Fullbright office that will include the application process and the benefits of winning a Fullbright fellowship.

For more information on the Fullbright Fellowships or information on the workshop contact Ketelaar at 575-405-3729 or visit https://honors.nmsu.edu/fulbright-fellowship/.

Information from NMSU