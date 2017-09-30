KRWG

Not My Job: We Quiz Adam Scott Of 'Ghosted' On Ghosting

By editor 7 hours ago
  • Larry Busacca / Getty Images
Originally published on September 30, 2017 1:08 pm

Actor Adam Scott is probably best known as Ben Wyatt, the well-meaning, not-always-successful city manager on Parks and Recreation. He's got a new sitcom called Ghosted, in which he plays a well-meaning, not-always-successful paranormal investigator.

So we've asked him to play a game about the dubious practice of simply stopping all communication with someone until he or she gets the hint and goes away — better known as "ghosting."

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

