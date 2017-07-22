Not My Job: We Quiz Comedian Bassem Youssef On Tubers

Bassem Youssef was a successful surgeon in Cairo when he was inspired — thanks to Jon Stewart and The Daily Show — to start his own satirical show on YouTube. Al-Bernameg was a hit, and Youssef received the highest honor in comedy: being forced to flee his country by a military dictatorship. He's now the subject of the documentary Tickling Giants.

Since Youssef got his start on YouTube, we're going to ask him three questions about actual tubers ... that is, potatoes.

Click the audio link above to see how he does.

