Nuclear Security Agency Begins Work On New Mexico Complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The head of the U.S. agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons cache and key deterrence initiatives around the globe described working conditions at one of its largest hubs as untenable.

Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, head of the National Nuclear Security Administration, visited Albuquerque on Monday to mark the start of construction on a multimillion-dollar complex that will serve as a new workspace for some 1,200 employees.

The new structure will replace 25 separate buildings — many built during the Cold War as military barracks.

Gordon-Hagerty says more than half the agency's facilities overall are at least 40 years old and nearly one-third date back to the top-secret Manhattan Project.

Nearly $100 million in federal funding was secured for the project. Another $40 million is included in spending measures pending in Congress.