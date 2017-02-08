One Arrested In Alleged Beating Outside Las Cruces

A Chaparral woman whose child alerted neighbors that her mother was allegedly being beaten at the hands of the woman’s boyfriend says the incident happened in part because she refused to lend him her car.

Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives were sent to the 600 block of Paloma Blanca just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, the 29-year-old victim reportedly said her boyfriend, 35-year-old Jesus Vasquez-Macias, asked to borrow her car to allegedly transport someone illegally into the country.

The victim said she refused, which allegedly enraged Vasquez-Macias. According to the victim, he then allegedly tried to strangle the woman and threatened her with a knife, telling her he was going to kill her and her mother.

According to statements, Vasquez-Macias is also accused of punching and kicking the victim.

The victim’s three daughters, all under the age of 11, were at the home at the time of the incident. One of the children reportedly went to a neighbor’s house to get help.

Detectives arrested Vasquez-Macias, charging him with one count of aggravated battery against a household member (causing great bodily harm), one count of battery against a household member, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond.



