"One New Mexico" Release A Plan For The State

Commentary: One New Mexico, a state-based non-profit committed to creating a better future for all New Mexicans, released “a plan for a better New Mexico.” The booklet contains specific recommendations for job creation, critical investments in New Mexico’s people and strategic upgrades in the state’s infrastructure as the way to respond to the budget and jobs crises currently holding the state back.

“This booklet is about one thing,” said Alan Webber, founder of One New Mexico. “It’s a plan for a better New Mexico. It comes at a time when our working families and communities are in real pain. New Mexicans believe that we can have a better future. This is a map toward that better future and specific ideas for achieving it.”

“How to make a better New Mexico” is not solely a menu of policy proposals. It is also a vision for a government that represents hardworking, everyday New Mexicans, not just the well-connected elites with insider ties. This booklet encourages an approach to improving New Mexico by investing in hardworking New Mexicans, in our own small and medium-sized businesses and in a well-run government, each with a shared responsibility to do their part and pay their fair share.

The booklet respects New Mexico’s great strengths—our history, culture and unique traditions. At the same time it builds on those strengths to create a future with more fairness and greater economic opportunity for all New Mexicans across the state.

Nearly 2,000 copies of “How to make a better New Mexico” are being distributed to elected officials, community activists, public administrators, business and labor leaders, and concerned New Mexicans across the state.

“This is an optimistic vision for our state,” Webber said. “We have so much to be grateful for and so much to work with. The message of our booklet is that a better New Mexico can be ours, if we draft a plan and work together to make it happen.”

The “How to make a better New Mexico” document is available for download here