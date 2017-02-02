An Open Letter To Rep. Steve Pearce

Commentary: Representative Pearce: We, the voters in CD-2, are watching you. We saw you speak for Donald Trump during his campaign. We are also the millions of voters across this nation who cast three million more votes for Hillary Clinton than were cast for Mr. Trump. We watched your party nominate a terribly flawed, no-experience man as leader. We are watching the House and the Senate and we will remember their actions during the 2018 re-election campaigns. Your Party leadership made fun of the Marches on January 21. Take those protests seriously. IT IS NOT OVER.

We voters knew Donald Trump was unfit for the high office of president of the United States and also knew he would not - magically - become "presidential" after taking the oath of office. Only two weeks into his term and it is abundantly clear that he believes he can rule as if he were royalty, signing "edicts" and taking revenge on the previous administration's initiatives.

We as a nation are losing the respect we had before the November election result.

Remember, Rep. Pearce, the unprecedented number of citizens protesting those "edicts". Remember Capitol switchboards and email accounts flooded with protests against this president's orders. Remember dictatorship flourishes when a country's citizens bury their heads in the sand. Our heads are not buried and we are watching. Not only are we watching but we are organizing to defeat authoritarianism in our cities, states and our nation's capitol.

If your future plans are to be re-elected or run for Governor of the proud - and blue - State of New Mexico, be aware that your support of Donald Trump and his policies will surely defeat those plans. We are holding you and your party accountable for the chaos, racism and 'hate talk' caused by this administration.

Understand this as well: any legislation you propose or support to sell off any of our national parks, national monuments or wilderness areas will be a call to action by CD-2 constituents such as you have never witnessed before.

We believe we are better than the actions of Donald J. Trump. We believe he is set on the path he has shown us and will not deviate and we believe CD-2 can be better represented and its constituents' concerns addressed better by someone other than Rep. Pearce.