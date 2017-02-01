Opinions From Navajo Nation's AG To Be Posted Online

All formal opinions from the Navajo Nation attorney general's office are being made available online .

The tribe's justice department made the announcement Tuesday, saying the move will allow the public greater access, provide more clarity on Navajo law and increase transparency.

Attorney General Ethel Branch says she's following through on the encouragement of members of the tribal council to provide greater access.

Any branch, division, department, elected official or other entity of the Navajo government can request an opinion from the attorney general on any question of law relating to their respective entity or office.

The attorney general's office says an opinion protects Navajo officials or employees who reasonably rely upon the advice given in that opinion from any adverse action by the tribal government.

