Opponents Of Arena In Historic Neighborhood To Submit 2,400+ Petition Signatures To El Paso

Commentary: Tomorrow, Monday, May 15, 2017 our Coalition to preserve Duranguito in Union Plaza will be submitting over 2,400 signatures to the City of El Paso requesting that a H-overlay be established in Duranguito, creating the historic district that the city’s own architectural survey had recommended 19 years ago. Our coalition includes residents of Barrio Duranguito, the small business owners of El Tiradero Market, Paso del Sur, the El Paso History Alliance, as well as the people of El Paso who stand against the displacement of our communities and the erasure of our history.

This petition is a direct call by the registered voters of El Paso County to Mayor Oscar Leeser, City Council Representatives Peter Svarzbein, Jim Tolbert, Emma Acosta, Carl L. Robinson, Dr. Michiel Noe, Claudia Ordaz, Lily Limon, Cortney Niland and their successors to designate Duranguito as a historic district and prevent the demolition of El Paso’s first and oldest neighborhood.

The petition will be submitted to City Clerk Richarda Duffy Momsen, 300 N. Campbell St., tomorrow afternoon. Directly following submission, a statement will be given to the media in front of City Hall.

The city propaganda machine would have us believe that the fight for Barrio Duranguito has been lost—that there is only one holdout in the neighborhood unwilling to sell. However, with the submission of this petition we will show that the people of El Paso stand firm, in solidarity with the residents and small business owners in Duranguito, calling on the Mayor and City Council Representatives of El Paso to move the arena, not the people.