Organ Fire Just 10% Contained; Smoke Visible In Las Cruces

The Organ Fire is currently estimated at 2,863 acres and 10% contained. The fire is burning on the White Sands Missile Range (WSMR), Department of Defense land, in Doña Ana County. The fire started Sunday (06/24) evening off of Highway 70 near San Augustine Pass, northwest of Las Cruces. Values at risk include, archaeological sites and a WSMR training facility. Firefighters conducted burnout operations around these sites yesterday (06/26) to create a protective barrier. Smoke will be visible from the surrounding area, including Las Cruces and the Mesilla Valley.

Information from nmfireinfo.com