Organizers Plan Las Cruces March For Science

Who: March for Science, Las Cruces,

What: the “March for Science” in support of science, research, and science education.

When: Saturday, April 21st, 2018 from 9 AM to 12:30 PM

Where: Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N Main St, Las Cruces, New Mexico

The march will begin with a rally at the Downtown Plaza de Las Cruces main stage, then proceed around the central downtown area, returning to the Main Stage. The public is invited to take part in the rally and the March for Science. An essay contest for the High School students and a poster contest for the middle school students are part of this year’s march. The winner of the high school essay contest will also speak at the rally.

Why: The primary mission of the March for Science is to raise awareness of the importance of the sciences and scientific inquiry in our schools and our society and to create a stage for serious dialog in this country regarding the search for reason, truth, inquiry, and the scientific method.

The purpose of this event is to continue to inform the community and gather community support for the sciences in our schools, in our community, and in the world.

For further information contact Hiranya Roychowdhury at (575) 642-2921 and visit https://www.facebook.com/MarchforScienceLC/ and @ScienceMarchLC (Twitter)