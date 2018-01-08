Outrage Over Dismissal Of Case Against Bundys

Commentary: DENVER—Today a federal judge in Las Vegas dismissed the case against Cliven Bundy and two of his sons who led an armed standoff with federal agents over illegal grazing on public lands in 2014.

In response, the Center for Western Priorities released the following statement from Executive Director Jennifer Rokala:

“The Bundy family took up arms against the U.S. government, endangering the lives of the men and women who work tirelessly to protect America’s public lands. Letting the Bundys walk free on a technicality should send a chill down the spines of anyone who values our parks, wildlife refuges, and all public lands.“That an extremist like Bundy could blatantly break the law on national television and walk away scot-free will only embolden his followers who’ve threatened the lives and livelihoods of public land managers across the West.”

