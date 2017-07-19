Over 60 Tons Of Trash Cleaned Up In Las Cruces Area And Beyond

As part of the ACES program through the Doña Ana County Animal Control and Codes department, the Doña Ana County Illegal Dumping Partnership (IDP) partners with staff to educate property owners throughout the County. From July 2016 through June 2017, there were 11 ACES project days, and 11 Dumpster Days in various neighborhoods and communities. Throughout the year, staff worked a total of 578 hours on ACES project days and 342 hours on Dumpster Days, for a total of 920 hours, resulting in the eradication of 61.52 tons of trash, litter and garbage, including tires.

Cleanups were held in communities in Vado, Salem, La Mesa, Santa Teresa, Palm Tree/Las Palmeras, Placitas, East Mesa, Doña Ana Val Verde, Rodey, Chamberino, and Berino.

“This is an incredible effort on the part of the communities throughout the county and the organizations within the IDP,” said Vicki Lusk, Manager of Doña Ana County Animal Control & Codes. “Community outreach, education and involvement is a large part of our work, and we’re thrilled to see not only the numbers—but also the progress that’s being made to keep our County clean and beautiful and to keep it a great place to live, work and play.”

ACES project days and CleanUpWithCarlos Days will continue throughout coming months. The Animal Control and Codes department helps interested parties who organize their own cleanup days by providing trash bags, grabbers, gloves, reflector safety vests and water.

“We’re grateful to everyone who took advantage of the opportunity to take their unwanted items to roll off containers placed in their communities following the ACES project days.” added Lusk.

For more information or to get involved, visit CleanupWithCarlos.org.

###

About Doña Ana IDP: The Doña Ana County Illegal Dumping Partnership (IDP) is a multi-agency task force founded to help combat illegal dumping throughout Doña Ana County. IDP is committed to increasing the public health and safety of Doña Ana County, as well as keeping the area clean and beautiful. IDP is active in communities and schools throughout the County, providing public education to increase awareness about environmental responsibility and resources needed for community cleanup days.