Parts Of Northern, Central New Mexico Under Winter Storm Warning

Much of northern and central New Mexico is under a winter storm warning as forecasters say snowfall may make travel hazardous along Interstates 25 and 40 in mostly rural areas north and east of Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

The National Weather Service says snow will increase in the northern mountains through Thursday before spreading into more of northern and central New Mexico Thursday night and Friday morning.

The snow is expected to taper off early Friday afternoon.

Up to 10 inches of snow are expected below 7,500 feet, with up to 20 inches above 7,500 feet and 20 to 30 inches above 9,500 feet.

Forecasters say winds of 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts of 45 mph in higher terrain will create areas of blowing snow with reduced visibility.

This story has been revised to correct a time reference to Thursday night.

