A passion for music and texts: James Mulholland’s calling to write choral music

“I am a romantic,” says acclaimed choral composer James Mulholland, who has spent this week on the NMSU campus as composer-in-residence. “I seek beauty, and my music is so very dear to me." Mulholland says he loved literature from an early age – he grew up hearing his father recite hundreds of poems by heart – but his own talent was in music. “Then I found out there was an art form where you could put the two together – music and texts – and I found my calling.”

Mulholland came to the KRWG studios with conductor John Flanery, who will conduct the NMSU choirs this weekend in two concerts dedicated to the music of Mulholland. The two were interviewed by Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin, and they discussed Mulholland’s approach to music, his composing process, their long-standing friendship, and more.

A conversation with composer James Mulholland and conductor John Flanery.

The region's home page is only possible with your support. Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now. Thank you.