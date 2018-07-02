Passion For The Stage Keeps Community Theatre Thriving In Las Cruces

For over 50 years, Las Cruces Community Theatre has provided an outlet for passionate performers and volunteers to showcase talent and love for the stage.

In 1963, Michael Coquat realized that Las Cruces didn’t have a venue for live theater. So, he began what is now called Las Cruces Community Theatre, and it has been a staple for theater lovers ever since.

LCCT’s most recent musical, “Legally Blonde,” just wrapped up. It was a successful finish for their season, with nearly every show being sold out.

When an audience sees a show, they may realize what it takes to put it all together. Wil Kilroy, the director for Legally Blonde, shared more about the process of putting a show together.

“I think audience members, sometimes if they’re not acquainted with theatre, don’t realize that. That we have rehearsed for months at a time. That there’s choreography, so they’re learning dance moves, there’s the building of the set, there’s the costuming, there’s the lighting, we have video effects. I mean, there’s a lot that goes into it,” said Kilroy.

These productions take a lot of effort to put on, so people really have to love what they’re doing. Janet Beatty-Payne – the president of LCCT who also played Paulette in the show – explains that everyone in the production is a volunteer.

“Everything from the directing is all volunteer, to the performing, to the building sets, to creating the lighting effects, and the house management – all of that. We’re all just people coming together, and it’s amazing how many volunteers it takes to put on a show,” said Beatty-Payne.

If these productions are so much work, then why do people do them? For some like Calvin Chervinko, who played Emmet Forest, it’s a way to express himself through different characters.

“It really just is a lot of fun. And I feel like it’s fun to express yourself in different ways through different people - and you can kinda step into their shoes and see a different story - and that’s kinda what it does for me,” said Chervinko.

Peyton Womble, who played Margo, says that her favorite part is the people she works with.

“The community of any theatre that I’m in has always been so welcoming and loving, and for me having – being – in theatre has just improved my life and wellbeing, like, so much,” Womble said.

Kilroy believes that theater is good for everyone, actors and audience alike.

“I think theater is just an amazing venue for everyone. I think if you’re studying theater it can enhance your creativity, enhance your confidence, enhance your team building skills - all of that - and then to be able to offer a show like this to the public that really entertains, and gets people to laugh, and maybe gets them to think a little bit. So, to be involved with things like that is really a great thing,” said Kilroy.

Beatty – Payne says that the community theatre gives people a place to do what they love, even if their lives and careers outside of theatre are totally different.

“It’s just always been a part of who I am, and I can’t imagine not having that be – to be – part of my life. I went to school and became a speech language pathologist, but I still love doing theater.”

Brianna Horvath, who played the lead, Elle Woods, believes that community theatre is a great place for people of different backgrounds to come together.

“We have a medical assistant, I think, we have a realtor, we have somebody who works at Onate. So, it’s just a really fun experience to just have so many different people, and it’s just great to learn from each other,” Horvath said.

Live theater is much different than most forms of modern entertainment, which is what makes it so special, according to Kilroy.

“It’s definitely important just to have culture, to be able to go to live entertainment. It’s very different from movies or sitting at home and watching the T.V. I mean, this you get to see artists on stage, practicing their craft live, and if you’ve heard some of the stories… I mean, on any evening something could go wrong, but they handle it right in front of your eyes, and it really is like a little bit of magic,” said Kilroy

Las Cruces Community Theatre has an exciting season coming up, with highlights such as Mary Poppins and Young Frankenstein. To find out more, purchase tickets, or even volunteer for upcoming shows, visit https://www.lcctnm.org/.

Donna Resendez is an intern with KRWG News for Summer 2018.