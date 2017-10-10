Pearce Applauds Decision To Repeal Clean Power Plan

Commentary: Congressman Steve Pearce today released the following statement after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to repeal the Clean Power Plan (CPP).

“In New Mexico, and across the country, we’ve seen businesses close up shop and coal miners put out of work due to the crippling regulatory costs of this rule. With EPA’s action today, power will be given back to the states so that economies, like ours in New Mexico, can grow stronger and more competitive. This is real progress towards ending the War on Coal, which has crushed jobs and increased energy costs in our local communities,” stated Rep. Pearce.

Rep. Pearce continued to state, “New Mexicans deserve reliable and affordable energy without job-killing restrictions that cripple economic opportunity in our state and across the nation. As a leader in the production and development of energy resources, New Mexico’s economic success relies on having the freedom and room to grow. Eliminating the Clean Power Plan cuts government red tape and eliminates unnecessary regulations so we can move closer to an ‘all the above’ energy plan that creates jobs and sustains low energy prices for all Americans.”

Background

In February 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court determined that the EPA, under the Obama Administration, exceeded its statutory authority by enacting the CPP in attempts to severely limit carbon emissions from U.S. power plants.

In March 2017, President Trump signed the Energy Independence Executive Order to encourage greater domestic energy production and development. Today’s action to repeal the CPP will reduce unnecessary regulations and burdens that hindered the development of energy resources across the nation.