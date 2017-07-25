Pearce Applauds End Of Fracking Rule

Commentary: Congressman Steve Pearce released the following statement after the Trump Administration announced a proposal to rescind the Obama-era Bureau of Land Management (BLM) hydraulic fracturing rule:

“This is a major victory for New Mexico and other western states that were targeted by this job-killing regulation. This rule, like most Obama-era energy rules, added duplicative compliance regulations, increased costs, and threatened to drive producers out of the market. This approach does not represent a responsible balance between protecting the environment and allowing our economies to grow. Without heavy restrictions and crippling regulation costs, New Mexico’s energy industry can continue to thrive, keeping revenues in the state, saving jobs, and increasing opportunities for success. I strongly support Secretary Zinke’s actions to unleash the responsible production of energy so that New Mexico can have the freedom and opportunity it needs to continue as a leader in energy development.”

As a longtime member and current Chairman Emeritus of the Congressional Western Caucus, Rep. Pearce supports efforts to relieve families, small businesses, farmers, and ranchers in New Mexico from burdensome regulations. Rep. Pearce has applauded moves by the Trump Administration to rescind the duplicative hydraulic fracturing rule and ridding our nation of government red tape that weakens the New Mexico economy.