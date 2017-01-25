Pearce Applauds Trump Executive Action On Border Security

Commentary: Congressman Steve Pearce today released the following statement after President Trump signed the Executive Order on border security:

“I fully support securing our border and respect President Trump for keeping his promise to the American people. Building a wall or increasing the number of border patrol agents alone will not fix the faults with our border security. We must enforce the laws we have and create a new strategy that will reform the way we patrol and protect the border. I look forward to working with President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security as work begins to strengthen our national security and protect New Mexicans.”