Pearce Applauds Trump Supreme Court Nominee

Commentary: Congressman Steve Pearce released the following statement after President Trump announced his nomination of Neil M. Gorsuch, Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge in Denver, CO, for U.S. Supreme Court Justice:

“I’m confident in the preservation and protection of our Constitution with the nomination of Neil Gorsuch. The Constitution is a sacred document that must be honored in order for our Democracy and nation to continue and prosper. The Supreme Court needs justices with the moral foundation to do just that.” said Rep. Pearce. “Our U.S. Supreme Court is the cornerstone of our Democracy, guarding against abuses and willful neglect of the Constitution. These are big shoes to fill with the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia. I look forward to seeing the confirmation process for Neil Gorsuch followed through in the U.S. Senate.”