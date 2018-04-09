Pearce Campaign Announces $1.625M in April Filing; $2.1M Cash On-Hand

Commentary: The Steve Pearce campaign announced today it raised $1.625 million in its latest filing for the period of October 3, 2017 through April 2, 2018. The campaign has $2.1 million cash on-hand. An overwhelming 91.7 percent of contributions for the period came from in-state donors. The total for the filing period includes a transfer of money previously raised and certified by a judge in a recent legal ruling.

Previously, Pearce had raised more than $1,000,000 in the first 84 days of his campaign for governor for a total of more than $2.6 million raised to date.

“Steve Pearce’s message to New Mexico continues to resonate with voters and donors alike. Steve Pearce is committed to bringing jobs back to the state, fighting poverty at its source and bringing down crime throughout New Mexico’s communities,” said Pearce campaign spokesman Kevin Sheridan. “As this race comes into focus, voters will have a clear choice between a tested leader with plans to improve the lives of all New Mexicans versus a career politician who will raise taxes and put special interests above bipartisan results.”

