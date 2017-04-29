Pearce Celebrates Trump's First 100 Days

Congressman Steve Pearce released a statement following President Trump’s first 100 days in office:

“In the first 100 days, President Trump has remained committed to cutting government red tape to help boost the middle-class, help small businesses flourish, and bring more jobs to hardworking taxpayers in New Mexico and throughout our nation. The President continues to follow through on the promises he made throughout his campaign to rebuild our national defense, tackle the debt crisis, regain confidence in American energy production, reestablish the doctrine of American strength in global events, and ultimately, breathe new life into the American dream. Even more, President Trump has safeguarded our nation’s balance of powers by nominating and working with the Senate to confirm a new Supreme Court justice bring the Court back to full numbers. As we move forward though, we must remember, this is only the beginning of the progress that needs to be made. I look forward to continuing my work in Congress with the Administration, to ensure New Mexico is able to strengthen its economy so that our communities can prosper for generations to come."