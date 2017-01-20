Pearce Cheers Trump Inauguration

Commentary: Congressman Steve Pearce released the following statement upon Donald J Trump swearing in as President of the United States of America

“The inauguration of President Trump this morning is the ultimate example of our Democracy in action,” said Pearce. “Chief Justice Roberts swearing in President Trump, as he did for President Obama, shows the strength of our nation. After a brutal election season and partisanship, the nation came together to peacefully transfer power to the people’s chosen successor.

“Today should be an example for the months and years to come. Now more than ever, we need to set aside our differences and work together to improve the lives of the New Mexican people. Finding what unites us, improving access to affordable and safe housing, creating stable and good paying jobs, and expanding personal opportunity for prosperity. I look forward to working with my colleagues in New Mexico, the House, and President Trump to move our nation forward and better it for generations to come.”