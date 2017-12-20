Pearce: Companies Announce New Investments After Tax Cut Bill Passes

Commentary: Not long after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to send the tax reform bill onto the President’s desk, AT&T announced they will invest $1 billion more in the United States in 2018, and will pay a special bonus of $1,000 to over 200,000 of their U.S. employees.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said in a statement:

“This tax reform will drive economic growth and create good-paying jobs. In fact, we will increase our U.S. investment and pay a special bonus to our U.S. employees."

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg also praised the passing of the tax bill by Congress, announcing the company would take action to encourage innovation and growth by making a $300 million employee-related and charitable investment:

"For Boeing, the reforms enable us to better compete on the world stage and give us a stronger foundation for the investment in innovation, facilities and skills that will support our long-term growth.”

This is proof that tax reform will put confidence back into the nation’s economy. It will also drive growth that we haven’t seen in decades. With economic success comes more good-paying jobs for not only New Mexicans, but people across the nation.