Pearce: GOP Health Bill Is A "Step In The Right Direction"

Commentary: Congressman Steve Pearce today released the following statement after the House of Representatives voted on H.R. 1628, the American Health Care Act, a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“When the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, was passed, it promised the American people lower health care premiums, affordability, increased choices, and greater access to care. The reality is, Obamacare failed to deliver on these promises. In New Mexico this means individuals are forced to purchase insurance they either didn’t like, didn’t need, or couldn’t afford. People, families, and small businesses face soaring costs, shrinking access, dwindling choices, and rising taxes. In fact, nationwide, Obamacare is failing more and more every day. Of the 23 co-ops established under the bill, 16 are bankrupt and now closed.

While today’s bill is in no way perfect, it is a step in the right direction. New Mexican’s deserve a 21st century health care system based on what they need and want, not what Washington thinks is best for them. The bill passed in the House today will put the power back into the states' hands so they can decide what is best for their unique populations and will provide care for everyone, including people with pre-existing conditions, those in high-risk pools, and children who wish to continue being covered under their parent's plans.

For years, I’ve listened to the concerns of New Mexicans who have been negatively affected by Obamacare. I have met with local health care networks, insurance providers, and medical professionals on effective solutions to improve the health care industry in New Mexico. My decision on today’s health care bill, as with all bills, came down to its overall impact on the lives of the New Mexican people. This is a step-by-step approach, of which this is merely the first. I will continue to work in Congress and with leadership to ensure the priorities of New Mexico are represented.”