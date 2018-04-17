Pearce Issues Tax Day Statement Celebrating Republican Tax Law

Commentary: Congressman Steve Pearce today released the following statement on Tax Day 2018:

“Today is the deadline for all Americans to file their federal income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service.Thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, lower- and middle-income families in New Mexico are already seeing and feeling the benefits of tax reform. It’s providing needed tax relief for the 120,000 small businesses in New Mexico. Across the nation, over 400 corporations are raising wages, providing bonuses, and increasing retirement contributions for their workers. That’s because businesses know our nation’s old and broken tax code is on its way out, and they want to pass on the relief they will receive to you, employees, and consumers. Come next year, families and businesses will feel this relief once again on Tax Day when they no longer have to file under the old, antiquated tax code. I will continue to promote pro-growth policies that provide relief for small businesses while improving New Mexico’s and the nation’s economy.”