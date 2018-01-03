Pearce: Republican Tax Bill Already Helping American Workers

Commentary: After the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act was signed into law, American workers across the country started seeing benefits. U.S. companies began doing exactly as expected – they are investing more into the economy, raising wages, and giving out bonuses for their employees – and this is said to be just the start.

American Airlines and Southwest recently joined companies including AT&T, Boeing, and Wells Fargo in announcing they will distribute bonuses to their employees.

To see a running list of companies awarding benefits from bonuses, to wage and/or retirement increases, to announcing new investments in the U.S. following the enactment of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act, click here.